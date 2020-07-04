Rent Calculator
Home
Fort Worth, TX
4229 Frazier Avenue
Last updated February 14 2020 at 6:01 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4229 Frazier Avenue
4229 Frazier Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
4229 Frazier Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76115
Rosemont
Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Vacant and ready for immediate move-in
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4229 Frazier Avenue have any available units?
4229 Frazier Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
Is 4229 Frazier Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4229 Frazier Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4229 Frazier Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4229 Frazier Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 4229 Frazier Avenue offer parking?
No, 4229 Frazier Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4229 Frazier Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4229 Frazier Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4229 Frazier Avenue have a pool?
No, 4229 Frazier Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4229 Frazier Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4229 Frazier Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4229 Frazier Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4229 Frazier Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4229 Frazier Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4229 Frazier Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
