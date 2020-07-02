4225 Golden Horn Lane

Amenities

A beautiful 2-story, 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, 2-car garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Great living room with laminate wood floors and a cozy fireplace! Open kitchen with a view to the living room! Bonus room upstairs! The master bath has a large vanity with dual sinks, stand up shower and garden tub! Fenced backyard, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today!

For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit our Future Resident FAQ page: http://www.streetlanehomes.com/futureresidentsfaq.aspx.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.