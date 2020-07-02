All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:33 PM

4225 Golden Horn Lane

4225 Golden Horn Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4225 Golden Horn Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76123
Poynter Crossing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
A beautiful 2-story, 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, 2-car garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Great living room with laminate wood floors and a cozy fireplace! Open kitchen with a view to the living room! Bonus room upstairs! The master bath has a large vanity with dual sinks, stand up shower and garden tub! Fenced backyard, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit our Future Resident FAQ page: http://www.streetlanehomes.com/futureresidentsfaq.aspx.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4225 Golden Horn Lane have any available units?
4225 Golden Horn Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4225 Golden Horn Lane have?
Some of 4225 Golden Horn Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4225 Golden Horn Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4225 Golden Horn Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4225 Golden Horn Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 4225 Golden Horn Lane is pet friendly.
Does 4225 Golden Horn Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4225 Golden Horn Lane offers parking.
Does 4225 Golden Horn Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4225 Golden Horn Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4225 Golden Horn Lane have a pool?
No, 4225 Golden Horn Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4225 Golden Horn Lane have accessible units?
No, 4225 Golden Horn Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4225 Golden Horn Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4225 Golden Horn Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

