Last updated March 31 2020 at 7:36 AM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4224 Whitehall St
4224 Whitehall Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4224 Whitehall Street, Fort Worth, TX 76119
Eastwood Pleasant Glade
Amenities
w/d hookup
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
key fob access
3 bedrooms; 2 bathrooms; 2 car garage; two motion exterior floodlights; low E insulated glass windows with screens; weather stripping on all exterior doors; smooth two square 6ft interior doors; 3.25 in baseboard moulding; 30in flat panel kitchen cabinets; vinyl flooring; 50-gallon electric water heater; programmable smart thermostat; keyless smart locks; granite countertops; microwave; electric range; energy-efficient dishwasher; refrigerator; 50-50 stainless steel kitchen sink.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4224 Whitehall St have any available units?
4224 Whitehall St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4224 Whitehall St have?
Some of 4224 Whitehall St's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4224 Whitehall St currently offering any rent specials?
4224 Whitehall St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4224 Whitehall St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4224 Whitehall St is pet friendly.
Does 4224 Whitehall St offer parking?
Yes, 4224 Whitehall St offers parking.
Does 4224 Whitehall St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4224 Whitehall St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4224 Whitehall St have a pool?
No, 4224 Whitehall St does not have a pool.
Does 4224 Whitehall St have accessible units?
No, 4224 Whitehall St does not have accessible units.
Does 4224 Whitehall St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4224 Whitehall St has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
