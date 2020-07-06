All apartments in Fort Worth
4221 Heath Street

4221 Heath Street · No Longer Available
Location

4221 Heath Street, Fort Worth, TX 76137
Summerfields

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Very efficient floor plan with wood floors, and accent barn doors to back bedroom. Kitchen has a serving bar. Good size back yard, and great location.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4221 Heath Street have any available units?
4221 Heath Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4221 Heath Street have?
Some of 4221 Heath Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4221 Heath Street currently offering any rent specials?
4221 Heath Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4221 Heath Street pet-friendly?
No, 4221 Heath Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4221 Heath Street offer parking?
Yes, 4221 Heath Street offers parking.
Does 4221 Heath Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4221 Heath Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4221 Heath Street have a pool?
No, 4221 Heath Street does not have a pool.
Does 4221 Heath Street have accessible units?
No, 4221 Heath Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4221 Heath Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4221 Heath Street has units with dishwashers.

