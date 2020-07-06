All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 4217 Summersweet Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
4217 Summersweet Lane
Last updated August 22 2019 at 8:01 AM

4217 Summersweet Lane

4217 Summersweet Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4217 Summersweet Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76036
Rosemary Ridge

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
game room
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
game room
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
The Darrel floorplan is a terrific 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home. Offers downstairs master bedroom and a gameroom upstairs. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4217 Summersweet Lane have any available units?
4217 Summersweet Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 4217 Summersweet Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4217 Summersweet Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4217 Summersweet Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 4217 Summersweet Lane is pet friendly.
Does 4217 Summersweet Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4217 Summersweet Lane offers parking.
Does 4217 Summersweet Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4217 Summersweet Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4217 Summersweet Lane have a pool?
No, 4217 Summersweet Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4217 Summersweet Lane have accessible units?
No, 4217 Summersweet Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4217 Summersweet Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4217 Summersweet Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4217 Summersweet Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 4217 Summersweet Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

S 400
400 S Jennings Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Hulen Gardens
7415 Tallow Wind Trl
Fort Worth, TX 76133
The Reserve at Bellevue
7301 Ederville Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Cameron Creek
5209 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Villa Lago
8201 Boat Club Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76179
Lincoln Park at Trinity Bluff
520 Samuels Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Loft Vue
3125 Mccart Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76110
The Dylan
5344 Sycamore School Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76123

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University