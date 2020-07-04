All apartments in Fort Worth
4217 Larson Lane

Location

4217 Larson Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76115
Carter Park

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This beautiful 3bd-2ba-2ga home in Fort Worth has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops providing plenty of space for dining at home.

Your spacious living room and fenced backyard are great for entertaining or relaxing at home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4217 Larson Lane have any available units?
4217 Larson Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4217 Larson Lane have?
Some of 4217 Larson Lane's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4217 Larson Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4217 Larson Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4217 Larson Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4217 Larson Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4217 Larson Lane offer parking?
No, 4217 Larson Lane does not offer parking.
Does 4217 Larson Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4217 Larson Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4217 Larson Lane have a pool?
No, 4217 Larson Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4217 Larson Lane have accessible units?
No, 4217 Larson Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4217 Larson Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4217 Larson Lane has units with dishwashers.

