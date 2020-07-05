4216 Silverberry Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities garage cats allowed dogs allowed

A charming 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2-car garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Cozy living room with laminate wood floors, fireplace and vaulted ceilings! Great kitchen with plenty of cabinet space which leads to dining area and breakfast nook! Covered back patio with a fenced backyard, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today!

For FAQ's and online application, visit www.streetlanehomes.com.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.