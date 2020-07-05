All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4216 Silverberry Avenue

4216 Silverberry Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4216 Silverberry Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76137
Summerfields

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
A charming 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2-car garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Cozy living room with laminate wood floors, fireplace and vaulted ceilings! Great kitchen with plenty of cabinet space which leads to dining area and breakfast nook! Covered back patio with a fenced backyard, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For FAQ's and online application, visit www.streetlanehomes.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4216 Silverberry Avenue have any available units?
4216 Silverberry Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4216 Silverberry Avenue have?
Some of 4216 Silverberry Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4216 Silverberry Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4216 Silverberry Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4216 Silverberry Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4216 Silverberry Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4216 Silverberry Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4216 Silverberry Avenue offers parking.
Does 4216 Silverberry Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4216 Silverberry Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4216 Silverberry Avenue have a pool?
No, 4216 Silverberry Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4216 Silverberry Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4216 Silverberry Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4216 Silverberry Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4216 Silverberry Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

