Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
4216 Elmgreen Drive
Last updated July 3 2019 at 9:29 AM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4216 Elmgreen Drive
4216 Elmgreen Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4216 Elmgreen Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76262
Chadwick Farms
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
Large 5 bedroom, 3.5 bath with Gameroom, media and a extra large office! Corner lot with large backyard. NWISD! Byron Nelson High School.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4216 Elmgreen Drive have any available units?
4216 Elmgreen Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4216 Elmgreen Drive have?
Some of 4216 Elmgreen Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4216 Elmgreen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4216 Elmgreen Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4216 Elmgreen Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4216 Elmgreen Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 4216 Elmgreen Drive offer parking?
No, 4216 Elmgreen Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4216 Elmgreen Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4216 Elmgreen Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4216 Elmgreen Drive have a pool?
No, 4216 Elmgreen Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4216 Elmgreen Drive have accessible units?
No, 4216 Elmgreen Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4216 Elmgreen Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4216 Elmgreen Drive has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
