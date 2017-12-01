All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 421 Goldstone Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
421 Goldstone Lane
Last updated January 27 2020 at 10:04 PM

421 Goldstone Lane

421 Goldstone Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

421 Goldstone Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76131

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
pool
playground
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
playground
pool
Beautiful updated home! one story three bedrooms, corner lot. Bright and open floor plan. Oversized living area and eat-in kitchen. Large size master suite and secondary bedrooms. New and updated Led lighting and fixtures throughout. Extended cover patio, large backyard and recent wood fence. Community features a resort-style swimming pool, play ground and walking & biking trails. Conveniently located nearby restaurants, shopping malls and outlets. Easy access to major employers. Refrigerator, included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 421 Goldstone Lane have any available units?
421 Goldstone Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 421 Goldstone Lane have?
Some of 421 Goldstone Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 421 Goldstone Lane currently offering any rent specials?
421 Goldstone Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 421 Goldstone Lane pet-friendly?
No, 421 Goldstone Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 421 Goldstone Lane offer parking?
No, 421 Goldstone Lane does not offer parking.
Does 421 Goldstone Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 421 Goldstone Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 421 Goldstone Lane have a pool?
Yes, 421 Goldstone Lane has a pool.
Does 421 Goldstone Lane have accessible units?
No, 421 Goldstone Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 421 Goldstone Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 421 Goldstone Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Monticello Apartment Homes
154 N Bailey Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76107
The George
4900 Gage Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76109
Leuda May Historic
301 West Leuda Street
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Lincoln Park at Trinity Bluff
520 Samuels Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Cityscape Arts
301 Nichols Street
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Mirador
5350 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Parker House
250 West Lancaster Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Monticello Oaks Townhomes
150 Boland St
Fort Worth, TX 76107

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University