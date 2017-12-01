421 Goldstone Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities playground pool

Beautiful updated home! one story three bedrooms, corner lot. Bright and open floor plan. Oversized living area and eat-in kitchen. Large size master suite and secondary bedrooms. New and updated Led lighting and fixtures throughout. Extended cover patio, large backyard and recent wood fence. Community features a resort-style swimming pool, play ground and walking & biking trails. Conveniently located nearby restaurants, shopping malls and outlets. Easy access to major employers. Refrigerator, included.