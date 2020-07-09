All apartments in Fort Worth
421 Braewick Drive
Last updated May 23 2020 at 5:49 PM

421 Braewick Drive

421 Braewick Drive · No Longer Available
Location

421 Braewick Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76131
Fossil Park Estates

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 421 Braewick Drive have any available units?
421 Braewick Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 421 Braewick Drive currently offering any rent specials?
421 Braewick Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 421 Braewick Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 421 Braewick Drive is pet friendly.
Does 421 Braewick Drive offer parking?
No, 421 Braewick Drive does not offer parking.
Does 421 Braewick Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 421 Braewick Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 421 Braewick Drive have a pool?
No, 421 Braewick Drive does not have a pool.
Does 421 Braewick Drive have accessible units?
No, 421 Braewick Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 421 Braewick Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 421 Braewick Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 421 Braewick Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 421 Braewick Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

