Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets bathtub oven

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Well maintained home ready for new owners. Located close to shopping. Nice open floor plan with island and breakfast bar that overlooks the family room. Master bedroom features a dual sink vanity, walk-in closet, separate shower, and garden tub. Spilt bedrooms and Study with French double doors perfect for an office or personal retreat. This home is Move-in ready.