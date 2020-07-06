All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 4201 Twinleaf Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
4201 Twinleaf Dr
Last updated May 2 2019 at 7:41 AM

4201 Twinleaf Dr

4201 Twinleaf Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4201 Twinleaf Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76036
Rosemary Ridge

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
The Blakeford floorplan is a dynamite 3 bedroom, 2 bath, one story home with lots of charm. Split floorplan with open living/kitchen/dining room space. Large master bedroom with walk in closet. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 11 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4201 Twinleaf Dr have any available units?
4201 Twinleaf Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4201 Twinleaf Dr have?
Some of 4201 Twinleaf Dr's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4201 Twinleaf Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4201 Twinleaf Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4201 Twinleaf Dr pet-friendly?
No, 4201 Twinleaf Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4201 Twinleaf Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4201 Twinleaf Dr offers parking.
Does 4201 Twinleaf Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4201 Twinleaf Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4201 Twinleaf Dr have a pool?
No, 4201 Twinleaf Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4201 Twinleaf Dr have accessible units?
No, 4201 Twinleaf Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4201 Twinleaf Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4201 Twinleaf Dr has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oxford at Lake Worth
1501 Westpark View Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76108
The Woodlands
7040 John T White Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
Hulen Oaks
5700 S Hulen St
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Viceroy at River Park
3450 River Park Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Chesapeake
6047 S Hulen St
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Loft Vue
3125 Mccart Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76110
Sixty25 at Ridgelea Hills
6025 Milburn St
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Enclave on Golden Triangle Apartments
5001 Golden Triangle Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76244

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University