420 Birchwood Lane

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accessible on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

TOUR TODAY!! !! Apply TODAY !!!



Beautiful Single Family Home Featuring: Large Living Room with Wood Burning Fireplace, Dining Area, Spacious Kitchen Including Appliances, Master Suite with His & Hers Closets, BRAND NEW CARPET in Bedrooms, Laundry Room, Ceiling Fans, Front Porch Patio,Attached Garage and Private Fenced Yard.



View all available properties at www.turnkeydfw.com



4/2 SINGLE FAMILY HOME FEATURING:

1800 Sq. Ft. (+/-)

4 Bedroom

2 Bathrooms

INCLUDES Refrigerator

INCLUDES Stove

INCLUDES Microwave

INCLUDES Dishwasher

Laundry Room

Attached Garage

Master Suite

Walk-In Closets

BRAND NEW CARPET in Bedrooms

Build-In shelf

Large Living Room

Ceiling Fans

Dining Area

Laminate & Carpet Flooring

Wood Burning Fireplace

Front & Back Yard Patios

Landscaped Fenced Yard

Pet Friendly



PET POLICY: Turn Key limits pets to certain breeds and limits the number of pets on a per property basis. The prohibited breeds are: Akita, American Bulldog, Beauceron, Belgian Malinois, Caucasion Mtn Dog/Ovcharka, Chow, Doberman, German Shepherd, Great Dane, Keeshond, Mastiff, Pitt Bull, Rhodesian Ridgeback, Rottweiler, Staffordshire Terrier, Wolf Hybrid, or any mix of the above. (The list of prohibited breeds may change based on new breeds and insurance regulations regarding pet breeds not covered by policies. If you have any concerns about your pets, please contact the Turn Key office prior to submitting an application.)



Great Fort Worth Location Near:

Easy Access to 820 & I-30

Located Off Chapel Creek Blvd

Near White Settlement Rd

Less than 8 Miles To Lake Worth Lake



Call TODAY!



"Keeping you happy in your home"



Prices & Specials Subject To Change Please Call Leasing Specialist at 877.727.4767 For Current Property Pricing.



Sponsoring Broker Turn Key Real Estate Management, LLC. TX license # 9002423



"We are pledged to the letter and spirit of U.S. Policy for the achievement of EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY throughout the Nation. We encourage and support an affirmative advertising and marketing program in which there are no barriers to obtaining housing because of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status, or national origin."



**THIS PROPERTY IS PROFESSIONALLY LEASED AND/OR MANAGED BY TURN KEY REAL ESTATE MANAGEMENT, LLC



IF YOU ARE NOT WORKING WITH A LICENSED TEXAS REAL ESTATE AGENT OR A MEMBER OF THE TURN KEY STAFF, YOU MAY BE INVOLVED IN A PHISHING SCAM.



IF YOU BELIEVE YOU ARE INVOLVED IN A PHISHING SCAM, PLEASE CONTACT OUR OFFICE AT 877-727-4767.



THIS NOTICE IS GOOD FOR THE CALENDAR YEAR OF 2019.**



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,525, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,525, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.