All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 420 Birchwood Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
420 Birchwood Lane
Last updated October 17 2019 at 11:18 PM

420 Birchwood Lane

420 Birchwood Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

420 Birchwood Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76108

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
TOUR TODAY!! !! Apply TODAY !!!

Beautiful Single Family Home Featuring: Large Living Room with Wood Burning Fireplace, Dining Area, Spacious Kitchen Including Appliances, Master Suite with His & Hers Closets, BRAND NEW CARPET in Bedrooms, Laundry Room, Ceiling Fans, Front Porch Patio,Attached Garage and Private Fenced Yard.

View all available properties at www.turnkeydfw.com

4/2 SINGLE FAMILY HOME FEATURING:
1800 Sq. Ft. (+/-)
4 Bedroom
2 Bathrooms
INCLUDES Refrigerator
INCLUDES Stove
INCLUDES Microwave
INCLUDES Dishwasher
Laundry Room
Attached Garage
Master Suite
Walk-In Closets
BRAND NEW CARPET in Bedrooms
Build-In shelf
Large Living Room
Ceiling Fans
Dining Area
Laminate & Carpet Flooring
Wood Burning Fireplace
Front & Back Yard Patios
Landscaped Fenced Yard
Pet Friendly

PET POLICY: Turn Key limits pets to certain breeds and limits the number of pets on a per property basis. The prohibited breeds are: Akita, American Bulldog, Beauceron, Belgian Malinois, Caucasion Mtn Dog/Ovcharka, Chow, Doberman, German Shepherd, Great Dane, Keeshond, Mastiff, Pitt Bull, Rhodesian Ridgeback, Rottweiler, Staffordshire Terrier, Wolf Hybrid, or any mix of the above. (The list of prohibited breeds may change based on new breeds and insurance regulations regarding pet breeds not covered by policies. If you have any concerns about your pets, please contact the Turn Key office prior to submitting an application.)

Great Fort Worth Location Near:
Easy Access to 820 & I-30
Located Off Chapel Creek Blvd
Near White Settlement Rd
Less than 8 Miles To Lake Worth Lake

Call TODAY!

"Keeping you happy in your home"

Prices & Specials Subject To Change Please Call Leasing Specialist at 877.727.4767 For Current Property Pricing.

Sponsoring Broker Turn Key Real Estate Management, LLC. TX license # 9002423

"We are pledged to the letter and spirit of U.S. Policy for the achievement of EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY throughout the Nation. We encourage and support an affirmative advertising and marketing program in which there are no barriers to obtaining housing because of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status, or national origin."

**THIS PROPERTY IS PROFESSIONALLY LEASED AND/OR MANAGED BY TURN KEY REAL ESTATE MANAGEMENT, LLC

IF YOU ARE NOT WORKING WITH A LICENSED TEXAS REAL ESTATE AGENT OR A MEMBER OF THE TURN KEY STAFF, YOU MAY BE INVOLVED IN A PHISHING SCAM.

IF YOU BELIEVE YOU ARE INVOLVED IN A PHISHING SCAM, PLEASE CONTACT OUR OFFICE AT 877-727-4767.

THIS NOTICE IS GOOD FOR THE CALENDAR YEAR OF 2019.**

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,525, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,525, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 420 Birchwood Lane have any available units?
420 Birchwood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 420 Birchwood Lane have?
Some of 420 Birchwood Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 420 Birchwood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
420 Birchwood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 420 Birchwood Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 420 Birchwood Lane is pet friendly.
Does 420 Birchwood Lane offer parking?
Yes, 420 Birchwood Lane offers parking.
Does 420 Birchwood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 420 Birchwood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 420 Birchwood Lane have a pool?
No, 420 Birchwood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 420 Birchwood Lane have accessible units?
Yes, 420 Birchwood Lane has accessible units.
Does 420 Birchwood Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 420 Birchwood Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Monticello Apartment Homes
154 N Bailey Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Rivervue
5828 Arborlawn Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76109
Crest Oasis
4701 American Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76040
The Reserve at Bellevue
7301 Ederville Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Viceroy at River Park
3450 River Park Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76116
The Barcelona on Chisholm Trail
5101 Overton Ridge Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
The View of Fort Worth
1852 E Northside Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76106
Mag & May
315 West Magnolia Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76104

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University