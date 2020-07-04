All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated May 15 2019 at 10:18 AM

4176 Tupelo Trl

4176 Tupelo Trail · No Longer Available
Location

4176 Tupelo Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Arcadia Park Estates

Amenities

air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
Property Amenities
Keller Texas Homes for Rent - 3/2/2 with a fireplace. living and kitchen are open. House will have all new paint and blinds. Master bedroom is separate. Master bathroom has double sinks. House is on a corner lot.

UTILITY & MAINTENANCE PROGRAM:
With this new program, we will mail you the exact filters you need for your HVAC system every 30 days. Quality filters that are the right size for your home are sent directly to you at the right time. This will help you save 5-15% off of your heating and cooling bill, help your unit run more efficiently, and create a healthier living environment. All you have to do is install the filters within two (2) days of receipt. If, for some reason, you can't, then please let us know and we'll show you how.

This program costs you $20 per month which is paid as part of your monthly rent. While we have language in the lease to cover this, we wanted to make sure you are aware of the program ahead of time and fully understand why we've made this part of our agreement.

1st Choice Property Management
5664 Denton Hwy, Fort Worth, TX 76148, USA
Phone: +1 817-281-1300

(RLNE4812852)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4176 Tupelo Trl have any available units?
4176 Tupelo Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 4176 Tupelo Trl currently offering any rent specials?
4176 Tupelo Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4176 Tupelo Trl pet-friendly?
No, 4176 Tupelo Trl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4176 Tupelo Trl offer parking?
No, 4176 Tupelo Trl does not offer parking.
Does 4176 Tupelo Trl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4176 Tupelo Trl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4176 Tupelo Trl have a pool?
No, 4176 Tupelo Trl does not have a pool.
Does 4176 Tupelo Trl have accessible units?
No, 4176 Tupelo Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 4176 Tupelo Trl have units with dishwashers?
No, 4176 Tupelo Trl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4176 Tupelo Trl have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4176 Tupelo Trl has units with air conditioning.

