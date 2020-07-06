All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 4164 Twinleaf Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
4164 Twinleaf Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4164 Twinleaf Drive

4164 Twinleaf Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4164 Twinleaf Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76036
Rosemary Ridge

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
game room
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
game room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
The Darrel floorplan is a terrific 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home. Offers downstairs master bedroom and a gameroom upstairs. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4164 Twinleaf Drive have any available units?
4164 Twinleaf Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 4164 Twinleaf Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4164 Twinleaf Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4164 Twinleaf Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4164 Twinleaf Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4164 Twinleaf Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4164 Twinleaf Drive offers parking.
Does 4164 Twinleaf Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4164 Twinleaf Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4164 Twinleaf Drive have a pool?
No, 4164 Twinleaf Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4164 Twinleaf Drive have accessible units?
No, 4164 Twinleaf Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4164 Twinleaf Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4164 Twinleaf Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4164 Twinleaf Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4164 Twinleaf Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Horizons at Sunridge
9001 Meadowbrook Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
The Lofts at West 7th
929 Norwood St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Bella Vista Apartments
8100 N Riverside Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Marine Park Apartments
3144 NW 33rd St
Fort Worth, TX 76106
Sagewater Village
9340 Feather Grass Ln
Fort Worth, TX 76177
The Retreat at River Ranch
4850 River Ranch Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
The Estates at Ridglea Hills
6869 Chickering Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Woodmont
1021 Oak Grove Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76115

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University