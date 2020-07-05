All apartments in Fort Worth
4161 Twinleaf Dr
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:57 PM

4161 Twinleaf Dr

4161 Twinleaf Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4161 Twinleaf Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76036
Rosemary Ridge

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
game room
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
The Drake II floorplan is a fantastic two story home with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Downstairs master bedroom offers a large walk-in closet. Gameroom and remaining 3 bedrooms are upstairs. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4161 Twinleaf Dr have any available units?
4161 Twinleaf Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4161 Twinleaf Dr have?
Some of 4161 Twinleaf Dr's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4161 Twinleaf Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4161 Twinleaf Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4161 Twinleaf Dr pet-friendly?
No, 4161 Twinleaf Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4161 Twinleaf Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4161 Twinleaf Dr offers parking.
Does 4161 Twinleaf Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4161 Twinleaf Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4161 Twinleaf Dr have a pool?
No, 4161 Twinleaf Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4161 Twinleaf Dr have accessible units?
No, 4161 Twinleaf Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4161 Twinleaf Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4161 Twinleaf Dr has units with dishwashers.

