Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 4161 Jenny Lake Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
4161 Jenny Lake Trail
Last updated August 10 2019 at 3:20 AM
1 of 22
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4161 Jenny Lake Trail
4161 Jenny Lake Trail
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
4161 Jenny Lake Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Arcadia Park Estates
Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Applicants 18 and older must apply
and pay application fee, $35 per
application, online. Security
deposit due at time of lease
signing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4161 Jenny Lake Trail have any available units?
4161 Jenny Lake Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
Is 4161 Jenny Lake Trail currently offering any rent specials?
4161 Jenny Lake Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4161 Jenny Lake Trail pet-friendly?
No, 4161 Jenny Lake Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 4161 Jenny Lake Trail offer parking?
No, 4161 Jenny Lake Trail does not offer parking.
Does 4161 Jenny Lake Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4161 Jenny Lake Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4161 Jenny Lake Trail have a pool?
No, 4161 Jenny Lake Trail does not have a pool.
Does 4161 Jenny Lake Trail have accessible units?
No, 4161 Jenny Lake Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 4161 Jenny Lake Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 4161 Jenny Lake Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4161 Jenny Lake Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 4161 Jenny Lake Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Foundry
4900 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76107
4000 Hulen
4000 Hulen St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
The Wyatt at Presidio Junction
2301 Presidio Vista Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Leuda May Historic
301 West Leuda Street
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Lincoln Park at Trinity Bluff
520 Samuels Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Cortland Fossil Creek
6101 N Riverside Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Enclave on Golden Triangle Apartments
5001 Golden Triangle Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Lofts at Alta LeftBank
600 Harrold St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Similar Pages
Fort Worth 1 Bedrooms
Fort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly Apartments
Fort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Fort Worth
City View
Centre Port Business Park
Fairway Bend
Harmony Hills
Woodhaven
Overton South
Scenic Bluff
Apartments Near Colleges
Tarrant County College District
Texas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science Center
Texas Wesleyan University
Amberton University