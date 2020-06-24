All apartments in Fort Worth
Fort Worth, TX
4156 Summersweet Lane
Last updated July 24 2019 at 8:00 AM

4156 Summersweet Lane

4156 Summersweet Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4156 Summersweet Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76036
Rosemary Ridge

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
The Charlotte II floorplan is a cozy 3 bedroom, 2 bath, one story home with lots of charm. This home offers a split floorplan with an open family/kitchen/dining room space. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4156 Summersweet Lane have any available units?
4156 Summersweet Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 4156 Summersweet Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4156 Summersweet Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4156 Summersweet Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 4156 Summersweet Lane is pet friendly.
Does 4156 Summersweet Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4156 Summersweet Lane offers parking.
Does 4156 Summersweet Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4156 Summersweet Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4156 Summersweet Lane have a pool?
No, 4156 Summersweet Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4156 Summersweet Lane have accessible units?
No, 4156 Summersweet Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4156 Summersweet Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4156 Summersweet Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4156 Summersweet Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 4156 Summersweet Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

