Fort Worth, TX
4140 Tupelo Trail
Last updated February 14 2020 at 6:00 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4140 Tupelo Trail
4140 Tupelo Trail
No Longer Available
Location
4140 Tupelo Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Arcadia Park Estates
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $50 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4140 Tupelo Trail have any available units?
4140 Tupelo Trail doesn't have any available units at this time.
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4140 Tupelo Trail have?
Some of 4140 Tupelo Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4140 Tupelo Trail currently offering any rent specials?
4140 Tupelo Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4140 Tupelo Trail pet-friendly?
No, 4140 Tupelo Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 4140 Tupelo Trail offer parking?
Yes, 4140 Tupelo Trail offers parking.
Does 4140 Tupelo Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4140 Tupelo Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4140 Tupelo Trail have a pool?
No, 4140 Tupelo Trail does not have a pool.
Does 4140 Tupelo Trail have accessible units?
No, 4140 Tupelo Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 4140 Tupelo Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4140 Tupelo Trail has units with dishwashers.
