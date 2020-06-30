All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated May 18 2019 at 7:35 AM

4137 Summersweet Ln

4137 Summersweet Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4137 Summersweet Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76036
Rosemary Ridge

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
game room
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
The Drake II floorplan is a fantastic two story home with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Downstairs master bedroom offers a large walk-in closet. Gameroom and remaining 3 bedrooms are upstairs. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4137 Summersweet Ln have any available units?
4137 Summersweet Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4137 Summersweet Ln have?
Some of 4137 Summersweet Ln's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4137 Summersweet Ln currently offering any rent specials?
4137 Summersweet Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4137 Summersweet Ln pet-friendly?
No, 4137 Summersweet Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4137 Summersweet Ln offer parking?
Yes, 4137 Summersweet Ln offers parking.
Does 4137 Summersweet Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4137 Summersweet Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4137 Summersweet Ln have a pool?
No, 4137 Summersweet Ln does not have a pool.
Does 4137 Summersweet Ln have accessible units?
No, 4137 Summersweet Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 4137 Summersweet Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4137 Summersweet Ln has units with dishwashers.

