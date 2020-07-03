Awesome 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, 1 car garage. Home features all new energy efficient window panes LOW-E, Completely repainted inside and out. Full size washer and dryer area. New tile flooring, Awesome back lawn.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4137 Burke Road have any available units?
4137 Burke Road doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4137 Burke Road have?
Some of 4137 Burke Road's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4137 Burke Road currently offering any rent specials?
4137 Burke Road is not currently offering any rent specials.