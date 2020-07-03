All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated September 25 2019 at 10:52 PM

4137 Burke Road

4137 Burke Road · No Longer Available
Location

4137 Burke Road, Fort Worth, TX 76119
Fair Havens

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Awesome 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, 1 car garage. Home features all new energy efficient window panes LOW-E, Completely repainted inside and out. Full size washer and dryer area. New tile flooring, Awesome back lawn.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4137 Burke Road have any available units?
4137 Burke Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4137 Burke Road have?
Some of 4137 Burke Road's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4137 Burke Road currently offering any rent specials?
4137 Burke Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4137 Burke Road pet-friendly?
No, 4137 Burke Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4137 Burke Road offer parking?
Yes, 4137 Burke Road offers parking.
Does 4137 Burke Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4137 Burke Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4137 Burke Road have a pool?
No, 4137 Burke Road does not have a pool.
Does 4137 Burke Road have accessible units?
No, 4137 Burke Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4137 Burke Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 4137 Burke Road does not have units with dishwashers.

