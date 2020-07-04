All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 4132 Middlebrook Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
4132 Middlebrook Road
Last updated August 1 2019 at 10:58 AM

4132 Middlebrook Road

4132 Middlebrook Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4132 Middlebrook Road, Fort Worth, TX 76116
Ridglea Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
LOCATION! Amazing lot with tons of indoor and outdoor space. Original Hardwoods with an open spacious living area. Granite counters in the kitchen. Home is available for move-in August 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4132 Middlebrook Road have any available units?
4132 Middlebrook Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4132 Middlebrook Road have?
Some of 4132 Middlebrook Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4132 Middlebrook Road currently offering any rent specials?
4132 Middlebrook Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4132 Middlebrook Road pet-friendly?
No, 4132 Middlebrook Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4132 Middlebrook Road offer parking?
Yes, 4132 Middlebrook Road offers parking.
Does 4132 Middlebrook Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4132 Middlebrook Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4132 Middlebrook Road have a pool?
No, 4132 Middlebrook Road does not have a pool.
Does 4132 Middlebrook Road have accessible units?
No, 4132 Middlebrook Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4132 Middlebrook Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4132 Middlebrook Road has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Monticello Apartment Homes
154 N Bailey Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Elan Crockett Row
3001 Crockett Street
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Birchman Commons
5601 Birchman Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Leuda May Historic
301 West Leuda Street
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Sycamore Center Villas
7901 Chandra Lane
Fort Worth, TX 76134
The Mansions At Timberland
11401 N Riverside Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76244
The Kelton at Clearfork Apartments
4945 Gage Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76109
Highpoint Urban Living
650 S Main St
Fort Worth, TX 76104

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University