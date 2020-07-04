Rent Calculator
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
4132 Middlebrook Road
Last updated August 1 2019 at 10:58 AM
1 of 30
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4132 Middlebrook Road
4132 Middlebrook Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Location
4132 Middlebrook Road, Fort Worth, TX 76116
Ridglea Hills
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
LOCATION! Amazing lot with tons of indoor and outdoor space. Original Hardwoods with an open spacious living area. Granite counters in the kitchen. Home is available for move-in August 1st.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4132 Middlebrook Road have any available units?
4132 Middlebrook Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4132 Middlebrook Road have?
Some of 4132 Middlebrook Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4132 Middlebrook Road currently offering any rent specials?
4132 Middlebrook Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4132 Middlebrook Road pet-friendly?
No, 4132 Middlebrook Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 4132 Middlebrook Road offer parking?
Yes, 4132 Middlebrook Road offers parking.
Does 4132 Middlebrook Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4132 Middlebrook Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4132 Middlebrook Road have a pool?
No, 4132 Middlebrook Road does not have a pool.
Does 4132 Middlebrook Road have accessible units?
No, 4132 Middlebrook Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4132 Middlebrook Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4132 Middlebrook Road has units with dishwashers.
