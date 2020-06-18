Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 413 Lead Creek Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
413 Lead Creek Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 27
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
413 Lead Creek Drive
413 Lead Creek Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
413 Lead Creek Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76131
Trails Of Fossil Creek
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 4 bedroom home in the Northwest Independent School District. This spacious 2000 sq foot home is ready for move in and make your own home sweet home!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 413 Lead Creek Drive have any available units?
413 Lead Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 413 Lead Creek Drive have?
Some of 413 Lead Creek Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 413 Lead Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
413 Lead Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 413 Lead Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 413 Lead Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 413 Lead Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 413 Lead Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 413 Lead Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 413 Lead Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 413 Lead Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 413 Lead Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 413 Lead Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 413 Lead Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 413 Lead Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 413 Lead Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Siena Apartments
5230 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Elan River District
4921 White Settlement Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76114
Aspire Fossil Creek
3600 Basswood Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
The Woodlands
7040 John T White Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
The Reserve at Bellevue
7301 Ederville Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Villa Lago
8201 Boat Club Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76179
Westhouse
11325 Park Vista Boulevard
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Mag & May
315 West Magnolia Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Similar Pages
Fort Worth 1 Bedrooms
Fort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly Apartments
Fort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Fort Worth
City View
Centre Port Business Park
Fairway Bend
Harmony Hills
Woodhaven
Overton South
Scenic Bluff
Apartments Near Colleges
Tarrant County College District
Texas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science Center
Texas Wesleyan University
Amberton University