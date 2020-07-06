All apartments in Fort Worth
4125 El Campo Avenue

4125 El Campo Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4125 El Campo Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76107
Arlington Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming, cosmetically updated 1920's home in Arlington Heights. Close to everything in the heart of the arts and shopping district. Beautiful hardwood floors, arched entryways, Lovely sized kitchen with stainless steel appliances that overlooks the backyard. A large deck for outdoor entertainment. The main house is 1439 sqft with 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Additional back guest house contains 1 bedroom, 1bath, kitchenette, and office with an additional 400 sqft. Pet must be approved by owner. Application fee $50 pp 18 yrs and over. Leasing guidelines attached. New fence and fresh path to utility room being installed June 2019.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4125 El Campo Avenue have any available units?
4125 El Campo Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4125 El Campo Avenue have?
Some of 4125 El Campo Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4125 El Campo Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4125 El Campo Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4125 El Campo Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4125 El Campo Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4125 El Campo Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4125 El Campo Avenue offers parking.
Does 4125 El Campo Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4125 El Campo Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4125 El Campo Avenue have a pool?
No, 4125 El Campo Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4125 El Campo Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4125 El Campo Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4125 El Campo Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4125 El Campo Avenue has units with dishwashers.

