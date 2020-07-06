4125 El Campo Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming, cosmetically updated 1920's home in Arlington Heights. Close to everything in the heart of the arts and shopping district. Beautiful hardwood floors, arched entryways, Lovely sized kitchen with stainless steel appliances that overlooks the backyard. A large deck for outdoor entertainment. The main house is 1439 sqft with 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Additional back guest house contains 1 bedroom, 1bath, kitchenette, and office with an additional 400 sqft. Pet must be approved by owner. Application fee $50 pp 18 yrs and over. Leasing guidelines attached. New fence and fresh path to utility room being installed June 2019.