4121 Eldridge Street, Fort Worth, TX 76107 Sunset Heights South
Amenities
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Charming home walks up to a 3 Bed 1 Bath in Sunset Heights. Updates include refinished hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, and a refrigerator. This home is light and bright and move in ready!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4121 Eldridge Street have any available units?
4121 Eldridge Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4121 Eldridge Street have?
Some of 4121 Eldridge Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4121 Eldridge Street currently offering any rent specials?
4121 Eldridge Street is not currently offering any rent specials.