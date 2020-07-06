Rent Calculator
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
412 Marble Creek Drive
Last updated June 3 2020 at 1:00 AM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
412 Marble Creek Drive
412 Marble Creek Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
412 Marble Creek Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76131
Trails Of Fossil Creek
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Available from July 04 2020 !!!! Nice 3 bed 2 bath house with recent new paint and carpet is some areas of the house. Close to Hwy 35 and Northwest ISD!!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 412 Marble Creek Drive have any available units?
412 Marble Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 412 Marble Creek Drive have?
Some of 412 Marble Creek Drive's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 412 Marble Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
412 Marble Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 412 Marble Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 412 Marble Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 412 Marble Creek Drive offer parking?
No, 412 Marble Creek Drive does not offer parking.
Does 412 Marble Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 412 Marble Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 412 Marble Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 412 Marble Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 412 Marble Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 412 Marble Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 412 Marble Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 412 Marble Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.
