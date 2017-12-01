All apartments in Fort Worth
412 Chatamridge Court
412 Chatamridge Court

412 Chatamridge Court · No Longer Available
Location

412 Chatamridge Court, Fort Worth, TX 76052
Emerald Park North

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Split 3 Bdrm 2 Bath Floor Plan in Northwest ISD ~ Lovely Home with Brick & Stone Elevation ~ Covered Front Brick Porch ~ Open Concept ~ Light & Bright Living w Half Moon Window & Decorative Wood Burning Fireplace w Cast Stone Mantle ~ Spacious Kitchen with Island, Stainless Steel Appliances & Lots of Cabinets ~ Pantry in Full Size Utility ~ Private Master Suite with Dual Sinks, Tiled Surround Garden Tub and Shower ~ Good size Split Secondary Bedrooms ~ Tiled Surround Tub in Guest Bath ~ Covered Back Patio for Entertaining ~ Community Amenities include Pool - Jogging Path-Bike Path - Playground ~ DR Horton Energy Saving Features Home

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 412 Chatamridge Court have any available units?
412 Chatamridge Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 412 Chatamridge Court have?
Some of 412 Chatamridge Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 412 Chatamridge Court currently offering any rent specials?
412 Chatamridge Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 412 Chatamridge Court pet-friendly?
No, 412 Chatamridge Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 412 Chatamridge Court offer parking?
Yes, 412 Chatamridge Court offers parking.
Does 412 Chatamridge Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 412 Chatamridge Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 412 Chatamridge Court have a pool?
Yes, 412 Chatamridge Court has a pool.
Does 412 Chatamridge Court have accessible units?
No, 412 Chatamridge Court does not have accessible units.
Does 412 Chatamridge Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 412 Chatamridge Court has units with dishwashers.

