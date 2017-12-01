412 Chatamridge Court

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel pool playground

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Split 3 Bdrm 2 Bath Floor Plan in Northwest ISD ~ Lovely Home with Brick & Stone Elevation ~ Covered Front Brick Porch ~ Open Concept ~ Light & Bright Living w Half Moon Window & Decorative Wood Burning Fireplace w Cast Stone Mantle ~ Spacious Kitchen with Island, Stainless Steel Appliances & Lots of Cabinets ~ Pantry in Full Size Utility ~ Private Master Suite with Dual Sinks, Tiled Surround Garden Tub and Shower ~ Good size Split Secondary Bedrooms ~ Tiled Surround Tub in Guest Bath ~ Covered Back Patio for Entertaining ~ Community Amenities include Pool - Jogging Path-Bike Path - Playground ~ DR Horton Energy Saving Features Home