Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
4117 German Pointer Way
Last updated June 1 2019 at 2:33 AM
1 of 27
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4117 German Pointer Way
4117 German Pointer Way
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4117 German Pointer Way, Fort Worth, TX 76123
Poynter Crossing
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4117 German Pointer Way have any available units?
4117 German Pointer Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4117 German Pointer Way have?
Some of 4117 German Pointer Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4117 German Pointer Way currently offering any rent specials?
4117 German Pointer Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4117 German Pointer Way pet-friendly?
No, 4117 German Pointer Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 4117 German Pointer Way offer parking?
Yes, 4117 German Pointer Way offers parking.
Does 4117 German Pointer Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4117 German Pointer Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4117 German Pointer Way have a pool?
No, 4117 German Pointer Way does not have a pool.
Does 4117 German Pointer Way have accessible units?
No, 4117 German Pointer Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4117 German Pointer Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4117 German Pointer Way has units with dishwashers.
