All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 4117 Big Thicket Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
4117 Big Thicket Drive
Last updated August 27 2019 at 11:23 PM

4117 Big Thicket Drive

4117 Big Thicket Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4117 Big Thicket Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Arcadia Park Estates

Amenities

garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Well maintained 3 bed 2 bath house in convenient location. Split master, large closets in every bed room. 2 dinning. State of art 5 KW solar system that will reduce your electricity cost significantly. Keller schools

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4117 Big Thicket Drive have any available units?
4117 Big Thicket Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 4117 Big Thicket Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4117 Big Thicket Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4117 Big Thicket Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4117 Big Thicket Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4117 Big Thicket Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4117 Big Thicket Drive offers parking.
Does 4117 Big Thicket Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4117 Big Thicket Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4117 Big Thicket Drive have a pool?
No, 4117 Big Thicket Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4117 Big Thicket Drive have accessible units?
No, 4117 Big Thicket Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4117 Big Thicket Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4117 Big Thicket Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4117 Big Thicket Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4117 Big Thicket Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Verandas at City View
7301 Oakmont Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Heights of CityView
5270 Irvin Road
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Hulen Gardens
7415 Tallow Wind Trl
Fort Worth, TX 76133
The Davis
4328 Centreport Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76155
Rocco Apartment Homes
9001 Randol Mill Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
The Cooper
1001 West Rosedale Street
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Westhouse
11325 Park Vista Boulevard
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Crestwood Place
3900 White Settlement Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76107

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University