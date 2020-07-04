4113 Bedington Lane

Amenities

pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Huge 4 bedroom, 3 bath, 2 car garage with 3 living and 2 dining areas including separate second floor open room with full bath. Pets considered on a case by case basis with owner approval. No section 8 or housing vouchers accepted. $1750.00 security deposit required. Property can be held off market for 3 weeks from approval of applications before lease is required to start. Applications are provided after prospect views property – no property will be leased sight unseen per broker policy.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.