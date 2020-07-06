All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated May 26 2020 at 4:48 PM

4112 Silverberry Avenue

4112 Silverberry Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4112 Silverberry Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76137
Summerfields

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
A charming 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and 2-car garage home is now available for move-in! This property features vaulted ceilings and natural light throughout! Great kitchen with black appliances, glass top stove and lots of cabinet space! Spacious fenced back yard that's great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4112 Silverberry Avenue have any available units?
4112 Silverberry Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 4112 Silverberry Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4112 Silverberry Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4112 Silverberry Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4112 Silverberry Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4112 Silverberry Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4112 Silverberry Avenue offers parking.
Does 4112 Silverberry Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4112 Silverberry Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4112 Silverberry Avenue have a pool?
No, 4112 Silverberry Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4112 Silverberry Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4112 Silverberry Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4112 Silverberry Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4112 Silverberry Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4112 Silverberry Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4112 Silverberry Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

