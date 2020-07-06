4112 Silverberry Avenue

Amenities

pet friendly garage range

A charming 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and 2-car garage home is now available for move-in! This property features vaulted ceilings and natural light throughout! Great kitchen with black appliances, glass top stove and lots of cabinet space! Spacious fenced back yard that's great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.