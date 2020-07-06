All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated September 12 2019 at 2:55 AM

4112 Locke Avenue

4112 Locke Avenue
Location

4112 Locke Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76107
Alamo Heights

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 1 car garage home in desired Arlington Heights. Home sits on a large fenced lot. Easy access to freeway, downtown, shopping, schools, and entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4112 Locke Avenue have any available units?
4112 Locke Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 4112 Locke Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4112 Locke Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4112 Locke Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4112 Locke Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4112 Locke Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4112 Locke Avenue offers parking.
Does 4112 Locke Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4112 Locke Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4112 Locke Avenue have a pool?
No, 4112 Locke Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4112 Locke Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4112 Locke Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4112 Locke Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4112 Locke Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 4112 Locke Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4112 Locke Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

