Fort Worth
Find more places like 4112 Eastover Avenue.
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
4112 Eastover Avenue
Last updated March 26 2020 at 12:46 AM
1 of 15
4112 Eastover Avenue
4112 Eastover Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
4112 Eastover Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76119
Eastwood Pleasant Glade
Amenities
range
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
range
Property Amenities
VACANT GO & SHOW!
Great spacious home with fresh interior and exterior paint.
4 Bedrooms with ceramic tile through out. Stop by and take a look today.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4112 Eastover Avenue have any available units?
4112 Eastover Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
Is 4112 Eastover Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4112 Eastover Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4112 Eastover Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4112 Eastover Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 4112 Eastover Avenue offer parking?
No, 4112 Eastover Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4112 Eastover Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4112 Eastover Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4112 Eastover Avenue have a pool?
No, 4112 Eastover Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4112 Eastover Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4112 Eastover Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4112 Eastover Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4112 Eastover Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4112 Eastover Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4112 Eastover Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
