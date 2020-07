Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking pool media room some paid utils

10th Story Condo at Neil P Building - One bedroom, one bath condo in the heart of Downtown Fort Worth. Walking access to all that Sundance Square has to offer: shops, restaurants, theaters, Bass Hall and more. Private Pool. Awesome view from balcony of 10th floor. With I-30, I-35, Hwy 183 only a stone's throw from the condo, DFW Airport is an easy commute. Parking and Utilities are included



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2850795)