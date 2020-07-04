All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 4105 Penrose Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
4105 Penrose Avenue
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM

4105 Penrose Avenue

4105 Penrose Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4105 Penrose Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76116
Bomber Heights

Amenities

dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
Property Amenities
Single family house on large lot with 3 Bedroom 2 Full bathroom near Camp Bowie traffic circle. Includes large master bedroom with master bathroom. Fenced in backyard with storage shed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4105 Penrose Avenue have any available units?
4105 Penrose Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 4105 Penrose Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4105 Penrose Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4105 Penrose Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4105 Penrose Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4105 Penrose Avenue offer parking?
No, 4105 Penrose Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4105 Penrose Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4105 Penrose Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4105 Penrose Avenue have a pool?
No, 4105 Penrose Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4105 Penrose Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4105 Penrose Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4105 Penrose Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4105 Penrose Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 4105 Penrose Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4105 Penrose Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Siena Apartments
5230 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
The Scenic at River East
999 Scenic Hill Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76111
S 400
400 S Jennings Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Elan River District
4921 White Settlement Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76114
Maxwell
8300 Brentwood Stair Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
The Trails at Summer Creek
9069 Summer Creek Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76123
Republic Deer Creek
10600 Bilsky Bay Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76140
Race Street Lofts
2901 Race St
Fort Worth, TX 76111

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University