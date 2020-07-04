Rent Calculator
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
4105 Penrose Avenue
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4105 Penrose Avenue
4105 Penrose Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
4105 Penrose Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76116
Bomber Heights
Amenities
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
Property Amenities
Single family house on large lot with 3 Bedroom 2 Full bathroom near Camp Bowie traffic circle. Includes large master bedroom with master bathroom. Fenced in backyard with storage shed.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4105 Penrose Avenue have any available units?
4105 Penrose Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
Is 4105 Penrose Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4105 Penrose Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4105 Penrose Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4105 Penrose Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 4105 Penrose Avenue offer parking?
No, 4105 Penrose Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4105 Penrose Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4105 Penrose Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4105 Penrose Avenue have a pool?
No, 4105 Penrose Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4105 Penrose Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4105 Penrose Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4105 Penrose Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4105 Penrose Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 4105 Penrose Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4105 Penrose Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
