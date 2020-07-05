4105 Majestic Court

Amenities

Large 4 bedroom, 2 bath home in Heritage Glen. Split bedrooms, new flooring throughout, separate tub & shower in master plus large walk in closet, island kitchen with large walk in closet. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms, woodburning fireplace & more. Pets considered on a case by case basis with owner approval. No section 8 or housing vouchers accepted. $1625.00 security deposit required. Property can be held off market for 3 weeks from approval of applications before lease is required to start. Applications are provided after prospect views property – no property will be leased sight unseen per broker policy.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.