All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 4105 Capstone Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
4105 Capstone Drive
Last updated May 3 2020 at 7:54 PM
4105 Capstone Drive
4105 Capstone Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
4105 Capstone Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Harvest Ridge
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
BEAUTIFUL HOME, complete with landscaping, Sprinkler system,security system.open floor plan, split bedrooms. over sized backyard and covered patio, neighborhood pool and recreation area. Beautiful newer floors!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4105 Capstone Drive have any available units?
4105 Capstone Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4105 Capstone Drive have?
Some of 4105 Capstone Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4105 Capstone Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4105 Capstone Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4105 Capstone Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4105 Capstone Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 4105 Capstone Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4105 Capstone Drive offers parking.
Does 4105 Capstone Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4105 Capstone Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4105 Capstone Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4105 Capstone Drive has a pool.
Does 4105 Capstone Drive have accessible units?
No, 4105 Capstone Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4105 Capstone Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4105 Capstone Drive has units with dishwashers.
