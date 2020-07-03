Rent Calculator
4104 Silverwood Trail
Last updated September 25 2019 at 3:03 AM
4104 Silverwood Trail
4104 Silverwood Trail
·
No Longer Available
Location
4104 Silverwood Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Amenities
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
Great schools. Nice layout. Master bedroom down. Must see 4 bedrooms 2bath with playroom. A lot of lights for all rooms. Closer to Main high way 35, 377.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4104 Silverwood Trail have any available units?
4104 Silverwood Trail doesn't have any available units at this time.
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
Is 4104 Silverwood Trail currently offering any rent specials?
4104 Silverwood Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4104 Silverwood Trail pet-friendly?
No, 4104 Silverwood Trail is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 4104 Silverwood Trail offer parking?
No, 4104 Silverwood Trail does not offer parking.
Does 4104 Silverwood Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4104 Silverwood Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4104 Silverwood Trail have a pool?
No, 4104 Silverwood Trail does not have a pool.
Does 4104 Silverwood Trail have accessible units?
No, 4104 Silverwood Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 4104 Silverwood Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 4104 Silverwood Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4104 Silverwood Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 4104 Silverwood Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
