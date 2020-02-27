Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 409 Braewick Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
409 Braewick Drive
Last updated April 11 2019 at 1:53 AM
1 of 20
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
409 Braewick Drive
409 Braewick Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
409 Braewick Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76131
Fossil Park Estates
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This charming home offers 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and covered patio for all the summer fun! Featuring granite counter tops, large island, vaulted ceiling and open floor plan.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 409 Braewick Drive have any available units?
409 Braewick Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 409 Braewick Drive have?
Some of 409 Braewick Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 409 Braewick Drive currently offering any rent specials?
409 Braewick Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 409 Braewick Drive pet-friendly?
No, 409 Braewick Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 409 Braewick Drive offer parking?
Yes, 409 Braewick Drive offers parking.
Does 409 Braewick Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 409 Braewick Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 409 Braewick Drive have a pool?
No, 409 Braewick Drive does not have a pool.
Does 409 Braewick Drive have accessible units?
No, 409 Braewick Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 409 Braewick Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 409 Braewick Drive has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
University Heights
2901 Stanley Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76110
Alta Waterside
3964 Watercourse Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76109
Marine Park Apartments
3144 NW 33rd St
Fort Worth, TX 76106
Sevona Avion
14500 Sovereign Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76155
Villa Lago
8201 Boat Club Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76179
The Sovereign
5301 N Tarrant Pkwy
Fort Worth, TX 76244
The Estates at Ridglea Hills
6869 Chickering Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Highpoint Urban Living
650 S Main St
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Similar Pages
Fort Worth 1 Bedrooms
Fort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly Apartments
Fort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Fort Worth
City View
Centre Port Business Park
Fairway Bend
Harmony Hills
Woodhaven
Overton South
Scenic Bluff
Apartments Near Colleges
Tarrant County College District
Texas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science Center
Texas Wesleyan University
Amberton University