All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 408 Templeton Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
408 Templeton Drive
Last updated February 22 2020 at 2:59 AM

408 Templeton Drive

408 Templeton Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Linwood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

408 Templeton Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76107
Linwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Gorgeous 3 bedroom Townhome located in the desirable Linwood addition of Fort Worth near 7th street! Private, gated entry & covered front porch welcome you! Mud room entry area. Bright, open floor plan with decorative lighting and hardwood flooring flowing through. Kitchen with granite counter tops, breakfast bar, gas range, and stainless steel appliances is open to Living room with fireplace. Large Master bedroom with French doors leading to a balcony and a luxurious bath featuring a walk-in shower, granite, garden tub, and walk-in closet. Walking distance to 7th Street, minutes from Downtown! $1,000 pet deposit, $150 non-refundable pet fee. Pets considered on case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 1000
0
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 408 Templeton Drive have any available units?
408 Templeton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 408 Templeton Drive have?
Some of 408 Templeton Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 408 Templeton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
408 Templeton Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 408 Templeton Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 408 Templeton Drive is pet friendly.
Does 408 Templeton Drive offer parking?
Yes, 408 Templeton Drive offers parking.
Does 408 Templeton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 408 Templeton Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 408 Templeton Drive have a pool?
No, 408 Templeton Drive does not have a pool.
Does 408 Templeton Drive have accessible units?
No, 408 Templeton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 408 Templeton Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 408 Templeton Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 1000
0
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

2900 Broadmoor
2900 Broadmoor Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Harris Gardens
550 8th Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Kelley at Samuels Avenue
769 Samuels Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Cortland Presidio East
2322 Presidio Vista Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76177
The Bowery at Southside
220 East Broadway Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Maxwell
8300 Brentwood Stair Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
Trinity District Urban Apartments
432 Samuels Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Bell Lancaster
2901 Bledsoe St
Fort Worth, TX 76107

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University