408 Templeton Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Gorgeous 3 bedroom Townhome located in the desirable Linwood addition of Fort Worth near 7th street! Private, gated entry & covered front porch welcome you! Mud room entry area. Bright, open floor plan with decorative lighting and hardwood flooring flowing through. Kitchen with granite counter tops, breakfast bar, gas range, and stainless steel appliances is open to Living room with fireplace. Large Master bedroom with French doors leading to a balcony and a luxurious bath featuring a walk-in shower, granite, garden tub, and walk-in closet. Walking distance to 7th Street, minutes from Downtown! $1,000 pet deposit, $150 non-refundable pet fee. Pets considered on case by case basis.