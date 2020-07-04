Rent Calculator
408 Grand Avenue
408 Grand Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
408 Grand Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76164
La Nueva Northside
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cute one bedroom one bath home located in Fort Worth.
Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 408 Grand Avenue have any available units?
408 Grand Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
Is 408 Grand Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
408 Grand Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 408 Grand Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 408 Grand Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 408 Grand Avenue offer parking?
No, 408 Grand Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 408 Grand Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 408 Grand Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 408 Grand Avenue have a pool?
No, 408 Grand Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 408 Grand Avenue have accessible units?
No, 408 Grand Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 408 Grand Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 408 Grand Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 408 Grand Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 408 Grand Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
