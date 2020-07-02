All apartments in Fort Worth
Fort Worth, TX
4058 Gray Fox Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4058 Gray Fox Drive

4058 Gray Fox Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4058 Gray Fox Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76123

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 2 story 4-2.5-2 with 2 living areas. Located in Crowley ISD. Entry opens to formal living and dining areas. Open kitchen boasts dark wood cabinets accented with black appliances, walk in pantry & tons of cabinet space! Corner wood burning fireplace is the focal point for the family living area. Spacious master suite on second floor offers huge bathroom, and walk in closet. Nice sized bedrooms, ceiling fans, oversized closets, W-D connections, fenced yard & more! Community features: Sparkling Pool, Playground, Trails! No Section 8. Pets Case by Case. No Smoking. Apply online at cwsparks.com. $42.00 application fee per adult over 18. $250 Pet Deposit and $100 Non-Refundable fee per pet. $150 admin fee due at lease signing. Owner Pays HOA dues.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4058 Gray Fox Drive have any available units?
4058 Gray Fox Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4058 Gray Fox Drive have?
Some of 4058 Gray Fox Drive's amenities include pet friendly, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4058 Gray Fox Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4058 Gray Fox Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4058 Gray Fox Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4058 Gray Fox Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4058 Gray Fox Drive offer parking?
No, 4058 Gray Fox Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4058 Gray Fox Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4058 Gray Fox Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4058 Gray Fox Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4058 Gray Fox Drive has a pool.
Does 4058 Gray Fox Drive have accessible units?
No, 4058 Gray Fox Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4058 Gray Fox Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4058 Gray Fox Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

