4058 Gray Fox Drive

Beautiful 2 story 4-2.5-2 with 2 living areas. Located in Crowley ISD. Entry opens to formal living and dining areas. Open kitchen boasts dark wood cabinets accented with black appliances, walk in pantry & tons of cabinet space! Corner wood burning fireplace is the focal point for the family living area. Spacious master suite on second floor offers huge bathroom, and walk in closet. Nice sized bedrooms, ceiling fans, oversized closets, W-D connections, fenced yard & more! Community features: Sparkling Pool, Playground, Trails! No Section 8. Pets Case by Case. No Smoking. Apply online at cwsparks.com. $42.00 application fee per adult over 18. $250 Pet Deposit and $100 Non-Refundable fee per pet. $150 admin fee due at lease signing. Owner Pays HOA dues.