Fort Worth, TX
4053 Brookway Drive
Last updated May 6 2019 at 5:54 PM

4053 Brookway Drive

4053 Brookway Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4053 Brookway Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76123
Hulen Springs Meadow

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
A beautiful 2-story, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bath, 2-car garage home located in Fort Worth is move-in ready! Spacious living room with high ceilings and a fireplace! Great kitchen with plenty of cabinet and countertop space, kitchen island and white appliances which leads to breakfast nook! The master bath has a large vanity with dual sinks, stand up shower, garden tub and a walk-in closet! Fenced backyard, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit our Future Resident FAQ page: http://www.streetlanehomes.com/futureresidentsfaq.aspx
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4053 Brookway Drive have any available units?
4053 Brookway Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4053 Brookway Drive have?
Some of 4053 Brookway Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4053 Brookway Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4053 Brookway Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4053 Brookway Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4053 Brookway Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4053 Brookway Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4053 Brookway Drive offers parking.
Does 4053 Brookway Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4053 Brookway Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4053 Brookway Drive have a pool?
No, 4053 Brookway Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4053 Brookway Drive have accessible units?
No, 4053 Brookway Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4053 Brookway Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4053 Brookway Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

