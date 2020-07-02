4053 Brookway Drive

Amenities

pet friendly garage walk in closets fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

A beautiful 2-story, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bath, 2-car garage home located in Fort Worth is move-in ready! Spacious living room with high ceilings and a fireplace! Great kitchen with plenty of cabinet and countertop space, kitchen island and white appliances which leads to breakfast nook! The master bath has a large vanity with dual sinks, stand up shower, garden tub and a walk-in closet! Fenced backyard, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit our Future Resident FAQ page: http://www.streetlanehomes.com/futureresidentsfaq.aspx

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.