Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
405 Prairie Gulch Drive
Last updated July 11 2019 at 10:42 AM
1 of 26
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
405 Prairie Gulch Drive
405 Prairie Gulch Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
405 Prairie Gulch Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76140
The Parks of Deer Creek
Amenities
pool
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
pool
Well maintained 3 bedroom 2 bath! Home has an alarm and sprinkler system. The home has a community pool just in time for summer and is close to Interstate 35!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 405 Prairie Gulch Drive have any available units?
405 Prairie Gulch Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
Is 405 Prairie Gulch Drive currently offering any rent specials?
405 Prairie Gulch Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 405 Prairie Gulch Drive pet-friendly?
No, 405 Prairie Gulch Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 405 Prairie Gulch Drive offer parking?
No, 405 Prairie Gulch Drive does not offer parking.
Does 405 Prairie Gulch Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 405 Prairie Gulch Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 405 Prairie Gulch Drive have a pool?
Yes, 405 Prairie Gulch Drive has a pool.
Does 405 Prairie Gulch Drive have accessible units?
No, 405 Prairie Gulch Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 405 Prairie Gulch Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 405 Prairie Gulch Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 405 Prairie Gulch Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 405 Prairie Gulch Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
