404 Templeton Drive

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Townhome located in Fort Worth near 7th street! Private, gated entry welcomes you! Mud room entry area. Bright, open floor plan with decorative lighting and hardwood flooring flowing through. Kitchen with granite counter tops, large island, gas range, and stainless steel appliances is open to Living room with fireplace. Large Master bedroom with French doors leading to a balcony and a luxurious bath featuring a walk-in shower, granite, garden tub, and walk-in closet. Walking distance to 7th Street, minutes from Downtown! $1,000 pet deposit, $150 non-refundable pet fee. Pets considered on case by case basis. 3D Tour and dollhouse floor plan available. Email or text us if you cannot find it.