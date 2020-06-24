All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated May 13 2019 at 5:49 PM

404 Iron Ore Trail

404 Iron Ore Trail · No Longer Available
Location

404 Iron Ore Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76131
Trails Of Fossil Creek

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
A beautiful 2-story, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath, 2-car garage home located in Fort Worth is move-in ready! Family room, living room with laminate wood floors and a cozy fireplace! Spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinet and countertop space with a kitchen island which leads to dining area! The master bath has a large vanity with dual sinks, stand up shower, garden tub and a walk-in closet! Fenced backyard, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit our Future Resident FAQ page: http://www.streetlanehomes.com/futureresidentsfaq.asp
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 404 Iron Ore Trail have any available units?
404 Iron Ore Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 404 Iron Ore Trail have?
Some of 404 Iron Ore Trail's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 404 Iron Ore Trail currently offering any rent specials?
404 Iron Ore Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 404 Iron Ore Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 404 Iron Ore Trail is pet friendly.
Does 404 Iron Ore Trail offer parking?
Yes, 404 Iron Ore Trail offers parking.
Does 404 Iron Ore Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 404 Iron Ore Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 404 Iron Ore Trail have a pool?
No, 404 Iron Ore Trail does not have a pool.
Does 404 Iron Ore Trail have accessible units?
No, 404 Iron Ore Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 404 Iron Ore Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 404 Iron Ore Trail does not have units with dishwashers.

