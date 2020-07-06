All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 4029 Rosita Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
4029 Rosita Street
Last updated February 13 2020 at 5:42 PM

4029 Rosita Street

4029 Rosita Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4029 Rosita Street, Fort Worth, TX 76119
Jean Hills

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4029 Rosita Street have any available units?
4029 Rosita Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 4029 Rosita Street currently offering any rent specials?
4029 Rosita Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4029 Rosita Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4029 Rosita Street is pet friendly.
Does 4029 Rosita Street offer parking?
No, 4029 Rosita Street does not offer parking.
Does 4029 Rosita Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4029 Rosita Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4029 Rosita Street have a pool?
No, 4029 Rosita Street does not have a pool.
Does 4029 Rosita Street have accessible units?
No, 4029 Rosita Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4029 Rosita Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4029 Rosita Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4029 Rosita Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4029 Rosita Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadstone on 5th
500 Energy Way
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Ridglea Court
5928 Fletcher Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76107
The Bowery at Southside
220 East Broadway Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Venue at 8651
8651 Meadowbrook Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
Cameron Creek
5209 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Marine Creek Apartments
4500 Marine Creek Pkwy
Fort Worth, TX 76106
Camden Centreport
3999 Centreport Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76155
The Dixon at Stonegate
2501 Oak Hill Cir
Fort Worth, TX 76109

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University