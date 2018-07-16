All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated August 17 2019 at 1:15 AM

4029 Martinsburg Drive

4029 Martinsburg Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4029 Martinsburg Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244
McPherson Ranch

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
oven
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Very versatile 3, 2 2 in central location. Open kitchen to dining and quiet living room. Split master includes garden tub, huge walk in closet. Great neighborhood and close to the Golden Triangle area of FW.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4029 Martinsburg Drive have any available units?
4029 Martinsburg Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4029 Martinsburg Drive have?
Some of 4029 Martinsburg Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4029 Martinsburg Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4029 Martinsburg Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4029 Martinsburg Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4029 Martinsburg Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4029 Martinsburg Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4029 Martinsburg Drive offers parking.
Does 4029 Martinsburg Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4029 Martinsburg Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4029 Martinsburg Drive have a pool?
No, 4029 Martinsburg Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4029 Martinsburg Drive have accessible units?
No, 4029 Martinsburg Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4029 Martinsburg Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4029 Martinsburg Drive has units with dishwashers.

