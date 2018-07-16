4029 Martinsburg Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244 McPherson Ranch
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
oven
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Very versatile 3, 2 2 in central location. Open kitchen to dining and quiet living room. Split master includes garden tub, huge walk in closet. Great neighborhood and close to the Golden Triangle area of FW.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4029 Martinsburg Drive have any available units?
4029 Martinsburg Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4029 Martinsburg Drive have?
Some of 4029 Martinsburg Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4029 Martinsburg Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4029 Martinsburg Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.