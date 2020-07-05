All apartments in Fort Worth
4024 Petersburg Drive

4024 Petersburg Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4024 Petersburg Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244
McPherson Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4024 Petersburg Drive have any available units?
4024 Petersburg Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4024 Petersburg Drive have?
Some of 4024 Petersburg Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4024 Petersburg Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4024 Petersburg Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4024 Petersburg Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4024 Petersburg Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4024 Petersburg Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4024 Petersburg Drive offers parking.
Does 4024 Petersburg Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4024 Petersburg Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4024 Petersburg Drive have a pool?
No, 4024 Petersburg Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4024 Petersburg Drive have accessible units?
No, 4024 Petersburg Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4024 Petersburg Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4024 Petersburg Drive has units with dishwashers.

