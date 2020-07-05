Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 4024 Petersburg Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
4024 Petersburg Drive
Last updated September 17 2019 at 10:56 PM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4024 Petersburg Drive
4024 Petersburg Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
4024 Petersburg Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244
McPherson Ranch
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4024 Petersburg Drive have any available units?
4024 Petersburg Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4024 Petersburg Drive have?
Some of 4024 Petersburg Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4024 Petersburg Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4024 Petersburg Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4024 Petersburg Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4024 Petersburg Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 4024 Petersburg Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4024 Petersburg Drive offers parking.
Does 4024 Petersburg Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4024 Petersburg Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4024 Petersburg Drive have a pool?
No, 4024 Petersburg Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4024 Petersburg Drive have accessible units?
No, 4024 Petersburg Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4024 Petersburg Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4024 Petersburg Drive has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Verandas at City View
7301 Oakmont Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Monticello Apartment Homes
154 N Bailey Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Alta Waterside
3964 Watercourse Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76109
The George
4900 Gage Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76109
Elan River District
4921 White Settlement Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76114
Rocco Apartment Homes
9001 Randol Mill Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
Copperfield Apartments
6051 S Hulen St
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Woodmont
1021 Oak Grove Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76115
Similar Pages
Fort Worth 1 Bedrooms
Fort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly Apartments
Fort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Fort Worth
City View
Centre Port Business Park
Fairway Bend
Harmony Hills
Woodhaven
Overton South
Scenic Bluff
Apartments Near Colleges
Tarrant County College District
Texas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science Center
Texas Wesleyan University
Amberton University