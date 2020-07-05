All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated July 5 2019 at 7:56 PM

4020 Manzinita Street

4020 Manzinita Street · No Longer Available
Location

4020 Manzinita Street, Fort Worth, TX 76137
Summerfields

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
We are now accepting applications for this home. This Main Street Renewal home is currently being made ready for you but will be available soon. This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Apply online at www.msrenewal.com!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4020 Manzinita Street have any available units?
4020 Manzinita Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 4020 Manzinita Street currently offering any rent specials?
4020 Manzinita Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4020 Manzinita Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4020 Manzinita Street is pet friendly.
Does 4020 Manzinita Street offer parking?
No, 4020 Manzinita Street does not offer parking.
Does 4020 Manzinita Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4020 Manzinita Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4020 Manzinita Street have a pool?
No, 4020 Manzinita Street does not have a pool.
Does 4020 Manzinita Street have accessible units?
No, 4020 Manzinita Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4020 Manzinita Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4020 Manzinita Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4020 Manzinita Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4020 Manzinita Street does not have units with air conditioning.

